1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Virginia | Positivity rate unchanged

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 103,622 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday - a 1,101 case increase since Wednesday.
The state total stands at 2,363 deaths with 8,592 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,414,449 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, remained at 7.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported on Thursday; the total number is now 721. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,581 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,844 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,512 cases, 234 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 3,999 cases, 347 hospitalizations, 187 deaths
- Richmond: 3,280 cases, 321 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Hanover: 676 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 531 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 169 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
