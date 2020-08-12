Lightning strike causes fire at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Fire officials said a lightning strike is to blame for a house fire that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to a home along Shoremeade Court just before 3:30 p.m.
A spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire and EMS confirmed that lightning struck the home.
Officials said no one was injured but those living at the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Storms moved across Central Virginia, bringing heavy rain which caused flooding throughout the area.
No additional details were immediately available.
