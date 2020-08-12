Light pole falls on Barbara Johns Building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No one was injured after a light pole fell onto the awning of the Barbara Johns Building on Tuesday in downtown Richmond.
A mobile crane struck the light pole near the corner of 9th and Broad streets, a release said.
There appears to be no damage to the building.
Visitors and workers will use an alternate entrance until the pole is removed. The sidewalk in front of the building is closed at this time.
Attorney General Mark Herring also tweeted that everyone in the building was safe.
