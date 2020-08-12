John Marshall Courthouse to close following damage during violent overnight protest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The John Marshall Courthouse will be closed Wednesday after being damaged during violent protests overnight in Richmond.
The Richmond city sheriff says 22 windows were broken at the courthouse during the night.
Vandals also sprayed graffiti in the area.
Other buildings that were damaged include the Wells Fargo building, the Omni hotel and a Starbucks.
NBC12′s Brent Solomon reports that at least three people appeared to be taken into custody near Franklin Street. It is unclear what they may have been taken into custody for.
