Henrico County providing $25,000 grant in support of historic Woodland Cemetery restoration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is contributing $25,000 to a local nonprofit organization to support its acquisition of historic Woodland Cemetery and will provide ongoing assistance in fundraising for grounds maintenance.
Woodland Cemetery in eastern Henrico, was established in 1916 for the interment of Black residents during a time of strict segregation.
Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place for prominent individuals such as tennis champion and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe Jr. , Rev. John Jasper, founder of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church in Richmond, as well as doctors, dentists, bankers and a woman who spied for the Union during the Civil War.
In recent decades much of the cemetery has become overwhelmed and damaged by vegetative growth and vandalism.
The nonprofit Evergreen Restoration Foundation recently purchased the property with plans to restore the grounds as a place of reverence and honor for those buried there.
To support the effort, Henrico is awarding a $25,000 grant to the nonprofit to offset acquisition costs and is pledging additional assistance as the group pursues funding from foundations, corporations and others for the cemetery’s perpetual care.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.