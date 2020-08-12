Goochland County School Board approves distance learning

Families who choose to send their child to school in person to access the internet at school or for supervisory needs must follow the division’s approved Phase III Health Plan. Schools officials ask

that families who have a need to send their child to school in person cooperate to help mitigate any health risks to both students and staff. Families must conduct a daily health screening in their home before sending their child to school. Students will also be required to wear a face covering, as developmentally and medically appropriate, while in school buses and buildings. Temperature checks will be conducted at each building.