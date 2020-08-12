Goochland County School Board approves distance learning

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Goochland County School Board unanimously approved Dr. Raley’s recommendation to begin school on August 24 with distanced learning for all students preschool through twelfth grade at a meeting Tuesday night.
The vote came after a collaboration with the Goochland community, school district staff, and the local health department that began shortly after schools closed in March. A summary of the Board’s approved distance learning plan can be found here.
Beginning August 24, students will access classes on a daily schedule remotely, but in real time, with their assigned teachers. At least at the beginning of the school year, traditional, in person instruction will not take place. With limited internet connectivity in some regions of the county, school officials are working to make accommodations for families. Mobile hotspots that use a Verizon cell phone signal will be available from the school district’s technology department.
Additionally, students with limited internet at home will be able to access distance learning from designated locations inside the school where they will have access to the school’s internet. Working families who need direct supervision of their child during the course of the day may also send their child to school. School principals are working directly with families who have made this request.
Families who choose to send their child to school in person to access the internet at school or for supervisory needs must follow the division’s approved Phase III Health Plan. Schools officials ask
that families who have a need to send their child to school in person cooperate to help mitigate any health risks to both students and staff. Families must conduct a daily health screening in their home before sending their child to school. Students will also be required to wear a face covering, as developmentally and medically appropriate, while in school buses and buildings. Temperature checks will be conducted at each building.
School officials say that although they are beginning our school year with distance learning, they remain optimistic that the data and metrics used to inform decisions will improve over time, allowing students to get back into schools as soon as it is safe.
