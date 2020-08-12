Goochland Animal Protection saves maggot infested dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County Animal Protection recently rescued small dog named Mash that had wandered into a local citizens yard.
After taken into animal protection, veterinarians noticed Mash was infested with fleas, ticks, and maggots.
Veterinarians say Mash was literally being eaten alive.
“When Mash first entered the shelter, he clearly did not know we only wanted to help him,” stated Veterinarian Dr. Lori Elliott. Dr. Elliott continued, “After more than two hours of de-matting and flushing out live maggots that had eaten into his skin, we gave Mash a medicated bath and started him on antibiotics, flea and tick medication and pain control. The next time he saw us, he flopped over showing us his healing belly with a tail wag and a lick.”
Since then Mash has been adopted, and is living his best life.
Goochland County Animal Protection says the best method for keeping maggots off a pet is preventing them.
Keeping pets well-groomed with clean bedding helps to eliminate suitable places for flies to lay their eggs.
In addition, if a pet has an open wound, it is best to keep them inside until they are healed.
