Goochland Animal Protection saves maggot infested dog

“When Mash first entered the shelter, he clearly did not know we only wanted to help him,” stated Veterinarian Dr. Lori Elliott. Dr. Elliott continued, “After more than two hours of de-matting and flushing out live maggots that had eaten into his skin, we gave Mash a medicated bath and started him on antibiotics, flea and tick medication and pain control. The next time he saw us, he flopped over showing us his healing belly with a tail wag and a lick.”