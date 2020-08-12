First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood threat returns Wednesday

Slow moving downpours and thunderstorms will bring a returning threat for flooding on Wednesday

Slow moving thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and flood potential on Wednesday. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | August 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 4:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The threat for flash flooding from slow moving showers and thunderstorms returns on Wednesday.

Numerous downpours and storms are expected to develop Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. These storms will hardly move, which means they could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Street flooding and poor drainage flooding are possible, most likely from 2pm to 10pm.

The hour by hour forecast shows the heaviest rain focused on areas north and west of Richmond, which lines up with the areas under a Flash Flood Watch.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Richmond metro and areas farther north and west until midnight tonight. Remember to turn around if you encounter a flooded road.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for all counties shaded in green, which includes metro Richmond and areas north and west of RVA.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted much of Central Virginia in a slight risk for flash flooding on Wednesday.

The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted much of central Virginia in a slight risk (yellow shaded area) for flash flooding.
Any thunderstorms that develop could also have a threat for frequent lightning and brief gusty winds.

Keep the NBC12 First Alert Weather app handy for updates on the storms and any flood alerts today.

