First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood threat returns Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The threat for flash flooding from slow moving showers and thunderstorms returns on Wednesday.
Numerous downpours and storms are expected to develop Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. These storms will hardly move, which means they could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Street flooding and poor drainage flooding are possible, most likely from 2pm to 10pm.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Richmond metro and areas farther north and west until midnight tonight. Remember to turn around if you encounter a flooded road.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted much of Central Virginia in a slight risk for flash flooding on Wednesday.
Any thunderstorms that develop could also have a threat for frequent lightning and brief gusty winds.
Keep the NBC12 First Alert Weather app handy for updates on the storms and any flood alerts today.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.