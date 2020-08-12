4 charged with rioting overnight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were arrested for rioting after a late-night demonstration left a trail of destruction in downtown Richmond.
The Richmond city sheriff says 22 windows were broken at the John Marshall Courthouse during the night, leading to the courthouse’s closure on Wednesday.
Vandals also sprayed graffiti in the area.
Other buildings that were damaged include the Wells Fargo building, the Omni hotel and a Starbucks.
Police say four people - Julius Dela Cruz, Lakshmi Menon, Kyra Nguyen and Brian Quach - were charged with rioting.
Officers seized several items, including a metal crowbar and a hammer from those arrested.
Anyone with further information on the evening is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
