Winery to reopen after being damaged by tornado

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - A winery in the Northern Neck is reopening on Friday following last week’s tornadoes.
Good Luck Cellars in Kilmarnock will reopen this Friday after parts of the property were heavily damaged.
The storm also destroyed one section of the vineyard and clean up still continues.
However, starting Friday, guests will once again be able to enjoy its world-renowned wine in an outdoor pavilion.
