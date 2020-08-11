RPS leaders receive 33 pages of wide-ranging public comments on police in schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond School leaders spent two hours reading 33 pages of public comments regarding the role of police officers in schools during a public meeting Monday night.
The opinions from parents and staff ranged from how SRO’s prevent mass shootings to how they might do more harm than good.
“If the SROs are removed, that’s an additional role the teachers have to play, " one comment read. “My daughter said, ‘who will break up the fights, who will monitor the halls and who will prevent bullying?‘”
Other comments claimed SROs do not have the proper training to help some children going through a crisis.
The meeting was part of the district’s 90-day review of police in schools. Superintendent Jason Kamras previously said he wants to remove them.
The next meeting will be on Aug. 24 when more comments will be read.
