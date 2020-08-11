Richmond man wins $200k during grocery store trip with mom

While Herbert Scruggs was waiting for his mother in Food Lion he decided to buy a Virginia Lottery Scratcher ticket and won $200,000! (Source: Virginia Lottery)
By Kate Albright | August 11, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trip to the grocery store with his mother turned out to be the trip of a lifetime for a Richmond man.

While Herbert Scruggs was waiting for his mother in Food Lion on Nine Mile Road in Richmond he decided to buy a Virginia Lottery Scratcher ticket. That turned out to be a $200,000 decision.

Scruggs waited until he got home to scratch the ticket and showed his mom.

“She got all excited,” the Richmond man told Lottery officials. “She said I won!”

Mr. Scruggs said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

“It feels sort of surreal,” he said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet.”

