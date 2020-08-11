Richmond Health District offering mandated vaccines during clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Health District is offering the TDaP vaccination to students entering 7th grade during its special “Back to School Clinic.”
The TDaP vaccine, which is for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, is required by Virginia law for students to attend school, even if they will be learning virtually.
The HPV vaccine will also be available at the clinics. This vaccine will be required next year for students, health officials said.
Parents and guardians should call 804-482-5500 on Wednesday, Aug. 12 to make an appointment for the clinic that will be on Thursday, Aug. 13. The clinic will be at 400 East Cary Street.
Both vaccinations will be offered again on Aug. 20 at the Richmond Health District. You can call 804-482-5500 on Aug. 19 to make an appointment for this clinic.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.