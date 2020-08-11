Police: Man shot during robbery, suspect on the run

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a man was shot during a robbery and the suspect is on the run.
Police were called around 7 p.m. to the 2100 block of Marina Drive on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect robbed the man and during the incident, shot the victim in the arm. Officials said his injuries are non-life-threatening.
A suspect description and additional details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police.
