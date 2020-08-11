People in Charlottesville planning unity events on third anniversary of Unite the Right Rally

To the media: We ask that you not come at all. We will provide spokespeople for you to interview about the event and we will share our own visual media after the event that you can use for covering the story; but for many, being filmed and photographed would be an invasion. Please respect that this is a space we need and deserve. We are asking respectfully that you give it to us on our own terms. A few organizers will be available for interviews on the library steps (just outside the park) at 2:30pm and 6:00pm Wednesday.