People in Charlottesville planning unity events on third anniversary of Unite the Right Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective is holding a virtual interfaith worship service. It will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, and more than 30 faith leaders will lead it.
People in Charlottesville are also hosting a Reclaim The Park celebration of anti-racist resistance. That takes place from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. in Market Street Park.
You can view the faith event here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Media Advisory
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, August 10, 2020
Media Contact: Christina Rivera, 540-324-8425, uu@christinarivera.org
Reclaim the Park honors resistance to white supremacy in Charlottesville before, during, and after August 12, 2017
Charlottesville, VA -- This Wednesday, August 12, 2020, on the third anniversary of the Unite the Right white supremacist attacks on Charlottesville, community members are hosting a Reclaim the Park celebration of antiracist resistance in Charlottesville before, during, and after August 12, 2017. This event is organized in collaboration with community members, Congregate Charlottesville, Defund Cville PD, SURJ Cville, and Cville DSA.
The organizers released the following statement:
This August 12, 2020, community members and clergy are collaborating to create an important space in Market Street Park. In the summer of 2017 that space was taken from us on multiple occasions by violent white supremacists. In the summers of 2018 and 2019 that space was controlled by the police. This summer, self-appointed armed and agitated vigilantes have taken to patrolling the parks and threatening community members. We are done ceding this space to others. For a total of six hours, community members will be sharing food, making art, listening to the histories of resistance against fascism in Charlottesville, dancing, holding space with each other, listening to each other's grief and rage. And we ask that others respect that space by allowing it to be ours unequivocally.
To the media: We ask that you not come at all. We will provide spokespeople for you to interview about the event and we will share our own visual media after the event that you can use for covering the story; but for many, being filmed and photographed would be an invasion. Please respect that this is a space we need and deserve. We are asking respectfully that you give it to us on our own terms. A few organizers will be available for interviews on the library steps (just outside the park) at 2:30pm and 6:00pm Wednesday.
To the police: We ask that you leave us alone. We can keep ourselves safe, and your presence will undermine our ability to gather together authentically. Charlottesville hosts block parties regularly without incident -- this should be just the same.
This event centers people who were in the streets of Charlottesville together in the summer of 2017. We appreciate that others may feel compelled to join us who are less familiar with the events leading to August 11th and 12th 2017. We will be posting community agreements in the coming days to help us hold the space together and center the folx who are still healing from the events of that summer.
This summer we reclaim Market Street Park together. In love, solidarity and rage.
###
-------
Charlottesville Anti-Racist Media Liaisons (CARML)