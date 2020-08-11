News to Know for Aug. 11: Money for businesses damaged in riots; Hanover to discuss school renaming & fall plans; Meteor shower tonight; Rain chances continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a rush this morning? Here’s a quick recap of our top headlines.
Hot weather holds on the next few days before it turns a little cooler this weekend, but rain chances stay elevated the next 5 to 7 days.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few showers and storms late in the day. Highs in the low 90s.
A judge found Harry Rogers – an admitted KKK leader - guilty of four misdemeanor assault charges and two additional property crimes, but not the hate crimes that were later added.
The judge said the victims were white and there is no clear case law on how to deal with that.
Hate crimes were specifically added after a lead investigator said Rogers had KKK paraphernalia.
He was sentenced to 12 months for each of the six misdemeanor charges he’s guilty of. NBC12 is told the 36-year-old is almost certain to appeal that sentence.
Richmond City Council approved the Stoney administration’s move to put aside $500,000 to help businesses recover from damage sustained in recent riots.
The one-time grants will go to eligible businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial property owners to fix the damage, including window repair, graffiti removal and more.
It was welcome news for many small businesses that have been hit by a double whammy: COVID-19 and violent protests.
Applications will open electronically on Aug. 13.
Mayor Levar Stoney is now pushing the city council to take up a new measure that would ban people from carrying firearms on public streets and spaces during special events that require a city permit.
The general assembly gave cities and counties the right to impose new gun control measures earlier this year
Happening today, Attorney General Mark Herring will co-host a criminal justice reform panel.
Other panelists include Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur and Biship Sharma D. Lewis.
Panelists will discuss community and law enforcement relations as well as police reform starting at 7 p.m. Watch it live here.
Richmond School leaders spent two hours, reading 33 pages of public comments regarding the role of police officers in schools during a public meeting last night.
The opinions from parents and staff ranged from how SRO’s prevent mass shootings to how they might do more harm than good.
This is part of the district’s 90-day review of police in schools. Superintendent Jason Kamras previously said he wants to remove them.
The next meeting will be on Aug. 24, when more comments will be read.
The Hanover County School Board will meet virtually on Tuesday to give updates on the district’s “Return to Learn” plan as well as the renaming of two schools in the district.
For students who attend class in-person, families are encouraged to provide their own transportation. However, there is a school bus option available.
For students learning virtually, a school supply list is now available online.
As for the renaming... Last week, signage was reinstalled at Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
A plan will be presented during Tuesday’s meeting about the process of changing the schools’ names.
New this morning, affordable housing programs throughout Virginia are getting millions in federal funding to help keep roofs over people’s heads.
The state is getting nearly $9 million from the CAREs act and will be split between nearly 40 programs, including the redevelopment and housing authorities in Richmond, Petersburg and Hopewell.
You have a few options tomorrow if you’re looking for a job!
One is hosted by the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights and Virginia Career Works-Capital Region. It runs from from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration is required and can be done HERE.
Another is the RVA South Regional Virtual Job Fair. It will be broken down into two sessions: one from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and another from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register today HERE.
The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight with up to 100 meteors per hour (less in most spots). Best time to see it will be before sunrise on Wednesday!
