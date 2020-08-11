Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 7.3%

The Virginia Department of Health reported 102,521 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - a 776 case increase since Tuesday. (Source: Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 1:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 102,521 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - a 776 case increase since Tuesday.

The state total stands at 2,352 deaths with 8,532 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,394,823 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.3 percent, a slight decrease from the day before. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

Seven new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday; the total number is now 715. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,451 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,778 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 4,475 cases, 234 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
  • Henrico: 3,968 cases, 344 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
  • Richmond: 3,248 cases, 315 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
  • Hanover: 660 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
  • Petersburg: 531 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
  • Goochland: 167 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.

