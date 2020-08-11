Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 7.3%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 102,521 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - a 776 case increase since Tuesday.
The state total stands at 2,352 deaths with 8,532 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,394,823 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.3 percent, a slight decrease from the day before. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday; the total number is now 715. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,451 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,778 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,475 cases, 234 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 3,968 cases, 344 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
- Richmond: 3,248 cases, 315 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Hanover: 660 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 531 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 167 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
