2nd Street Festival to be celebrated virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival, which celebrates Richmond’s Jackson Ward community, will celebrate virtually this year Oct. 3-4.
The festival, presented by Venture Richmond Events, will feature musical performances, favorite artists from past festivals, cooking demonstrations, virtual tours, neighborhood testimonials, fun family activities and much more.
“The community understood the difficult decision we made to cancel this year’s festival. In creating a virtual event we wanted to not only carry on the 32-year tradition, but also provide our community with the opportunity to take a moment to celebrate music and the heart of the Jackson Ward neighborhood,” said Sharon Bassard, booking manager for Venture Richmond.
Featured artists include Legacy Band, Desirée Roots and multiple local musicians coming together to reflect on Herbert A. Dabney, III, for the “Remembrance of Debo Dabney.”
Viewers should also have their kitchens ready for cooking demonstrations from Croaker’s Spot and Soul Taco.
Families can also enjoy NBC12′s Candice Smith reading a children’s book, a balloon twisting demonstration with festival favorite Eddie Cook with Balloons By Extreme and a special activity by the Children’s Museum of Richmond.
“Gary Flowers of the Historic Jackson Ward Society will highlight community sites in the neighborhood for all to enjoy, and viewers will hear testimonials from longtime residents and business owners of the Jackson Ward neighborhood during the live stream event,” a release said.
You can watch this year’s virtual festival on Venture Richmond’s website or on the 2nd Street Festival’s Facebook page. Times to watch include Saturday, Oct. 3, 6-7:15 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, 5-6:15 p.m.
For more details on events, click here.
