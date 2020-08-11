VDH: Mechanicsville restaurant continues to operate despite having permit pulled

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says a Calabash Seafood restaurant continues to operate even though its restaurant permit was suspended due to COVID-19 guideline violations.
A spokesperson with VDH said the Hanover Health Department received about 25 complaints since May 14 regarding employees and customers violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders by not wearing face coverings nor practicing social distancing at the restaurant located along Lee Davis Road.
“Environmental Health staff investigated the complaints on several occasions, to educate the owner, Dennis Smith on the requirements provided in the orders and Phase 3 guidelines and during each visit they observed violations of the orders,” Julie Henderson, Director of Environmental Health Services, said.
On July 27, officials said environmental health staff and the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority conducted an inspection at the location.
Based on observations, VDH said it then suspended Calabash Seafood’s restaurant permit.
“The restaurant was required to close. Since the summary suspension was issued, the owner, Dennis Smith has continued to operate in violation of the suspension,” Henderson said.
There is no word yet if the state plans for further action.
