The three-page letter includes five demands

Mayor Stoney renews push for legalizing marijuana in letter to General Assembly
At the top of the list of Mayor Stoney's demands to the general assembly: legalizing and taxing marijuana. (Source: KSWO)
By Henry Graff | August 11, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 12:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking state lawmakers and the governor to take some bold steps heading into a special session of the General Assembly.

Stoney sent the three-page letter Monday demanding five items. At the top of the list: legalizing and taxing marijuana.

Stoney wrote, “not only do marijuana arrests compromise a majority of the total arrests in Virginia but out of those arrests a disproportionate number are of Black people.”

Stoney also wants automatic expungements of adult convictions that are eligible. The commonwealth is one of 10 states that doesn’t allow this.

He also wants funding for crisis alerts and to establish a statewide law enforcement officer misconduct database and eviction diversion program.

