Man arrested for 3 recent burglaries after being sentenced for same crime in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man who was sentenced for a burglary in 2019 has been charged in three new burglary cases within the last two months.
The most recent crime happened on Aug. 7 at the Family Dollar on West Southside Plaza Street. Responding officers found Jamiyl Al-Malik hiding in the store’s stockroom.
Previously, Al-Malik was arrested for two other burglaries in July - one at Rasal Food Mart; the other at Carytown Tobacco. Police say he was released on bond after both arrests.
In 2019, Al-Malik was convicted of burglary and grand larceny for breaking into a Dollar General store. He was sentenced to five years in jail with four years suspended.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.