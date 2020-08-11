Man arrested for 3 recent burglaries after being sentenced for same crime in 2019

Richmond police say Jamiyl Al-Malik is a repeat offender and has been arrested in 4 burglary cases within the last two years. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By Kate Albright | August 11, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 11:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man who was sentenced for a burglary in 2019 has been charged in three new burglary cases within the last two months.

The most recent crime happened on Aug. 7 at the Family Dollar on West Southside Plaza Street. Responding officers found Jamiyl Al-Malik hiding in the store’s stockroom.

Previously, Al-Malik was arrested for two other burglaries in July - one at Rasal Food Mart; the other at Carytown Tobacco. Police say he was released on bond after both arrests.

In 2019, Al-Malik was convicted of burglary and grand larceny for breaking into a Dollar General store. He was sentenced to five years in jail with four years suspended.

