Liberty University cancels 2020 Commencement ceremony

The school began its announcement to those registered, “Commencement has been a long-standing tradition, a time to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments and rejoice with those who have supported them during their journey. The year 2020 has brought significant uncertainty and unforeseen changes. With the unprecedented times this year has brought us, we planned to hold Commencement. However, we want to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our graduates and their guests our utmost priority.”