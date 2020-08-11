John Marshall Courthouse damaged after protests turn violent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Protests in downtown Richmond turned violent on Tuesday night.
The John Marshall Courthouse was vandalized with multiple windows being broken.
The Richmond City Sheriff and deputies were on scene surveying the damage. People are being kept away from the courthouse.
Vandals also sprayed graffiti in the area.
Other buildings that were damaged include the Wells Fargo building, the Omni hotel and a Starbucks.
NBC12′s Brent Solomon reports that at least three people appeared to be taken into custody near Franklin Street. It is unclear what they may have been taken into custody for.
This is a developing story and NBC12 is working to learn more.
