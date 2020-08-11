Hanover School Board discusses ‘Return to Learn’ plan, renaming of two schools in district

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School Board met virtually on Tuesday to give updates on the district’s “Return to Learn” plan, as well as the renaming of two schools in the district.
Last week’s signage was temporarily reinstalled at Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. Tuesday night there was about an hour’s worth of public comment - both for and against the re-naming of the schools. In the end, the board voted six to one to remove those signs and begin the renaming process by Sept. 7.
Here’s what their plan looks like, starting Wednesday, Aug. 12 until Aug. 19, the board will be accepting nominations for new names.
Then between Aug. 21-27, a poll will be taken among the top 12-15 names selected by a committee.
Then, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, people will vote between the top three names. At the school board meeting on Sept. 8, the board plans to present the new name for the middle school and the high school.
The board also discussed the return to learn plan, including student transportation.
Families have the choice of sending their students back to school either virtually or in-person.
For students who attend class in-person, families are encouraged to provide their own transportation. However, there is a school bus option available.
For students learning virtually, a school supply list is now available online.
