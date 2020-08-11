Hanover School Board to discuss ‘Return to Learn’ plan, renaming of two schools in district

The Hanover County School Board will meet virtually on Tuesday to give updates on the district’s ‘Return to Learn’ plan as well as the renaming of two schools in the district. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 10, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 6:34 AM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School Board will meet virtually on Tuesday to give updates on the district’s “Return to Learn” plan as well as the renaming of two schools in the district.

Families have the choice of sending their students back to school either virtually or in-person.

For students who attend class in-person, families are encouraged to provide their own transportation. However, there is a school bus option available.

For students learning virtually, a school supply list is now available online.

The board is also set to discuss the re-naming of two schools that are currently named after Confederate leaders.

Last week, signage was reinstalled at Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The School Board said they recognize that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer.

A plan will be presented during Tuesday’s meeting about the process of changing the schools’ names.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m.

