Franklin Street reopens after revitalization project complete

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney was in Shockoe Bottom Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the official reopening of Franklin Street after the revitalization project was complete.
The mayor says the project will improve access to the 17th Street Farmers Market, Main Street Station and the Virginia Capital Trail.
The street includes new cobblestones, new pavement, new brick crosswalks and new bike lanes.
The project cost nearly $2 million with most of it paid for by the state.
