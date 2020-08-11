Civil Air Patrol’s Virginia Wing helping NC with Hurricane Isaias relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Civil Air Patrol’s Virginia Wing is helping with Hurricane Isaias relief in North Carolina by supplying residents with essential items.
Last week, the Virginia Wing was called to help with a distribution center near Windsor and within 24 hours, six members were on their way to help with relief efforts. The team is comprised of volunteers from Newport News and Virginia Beach.
The distribution centers help provide residents with essentials such as food, water, cleaning supplies, masks and more.
“Coordinating with local and state emergency management agencies, CAP requests to perform certain support tasks that allow our partners to more effectively utilize their resources,” a release said.
Distribution efforts by the Virginia Wing and North Carolina Wing will continue this week at various locations impacted.
