Chesterfield school board chair responds to criticism on YMCA offering childcare in school buildings

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The chair of the Chesterfield School Board fired back at parents angry over the county’s decision to allow the YMCA to operate inside of school buildings while the district kicks off virtual learning this school year. Her comments came at the end of Tuesday night’s school board meeting after some parents rallied earlier in the day.
On July 20, the Chesterfield County School Board approved a virtual start for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote was 4-1 in favor of the virtual start, and came hours after Superintendent Mervin Daugherty recommended the virtual learning.
Board Chair Debbie Bailey says she wanted to put what she calls “myths” to rest. This after a social media firestorm that finds some students and parents furious.
“Virtual learning is a virtual failure” was one of the signs that greeted school leaders as they headed into their School Board meeting. Some of the parents want Chesterfield schools to re-open, although leaders have already decided to kick off the school year completely virtual.
Among the parents and students in the crowd was Erin, mom of four, who says her family made a difficult choice for her husband to leave his job to ensure their children are properly supervised during a virtual learning day.
“To get the kids back in school, we could get back to a two-income family, and get back to our normal lives, no matter what that normal looks like,” Erin explained.
Adding to their frustration was a message Chesterfield County posted on Facebook saying the YMCA will offer childcare services inside of some Chesterfield school buildings.
The YMCA would accept 1-2% of elementary students and allow them to have a space for virtual learning within specific Chesterfield County Schools.
“The YMCA will provide monitors within common areas in the schools, such as auditoriums and gymnasiums, where CDC guidelines for spatial distancing and other precautions can be maintained,” the BOS wrote on Facebook.
That ignited online comments like this: “What a joke” and “So YMCA staff is capable of keeping our schools safe but the professionals aren’t?”
Erin calls the decision disheartening and says the rally for parents’ choice was planned before the Board of Supervisors announcement.
“If the schools are safe enough for the YMCA to come in and have aids, to help kids with virtual learning, why can’t the teachers who want to come back and teach, teach,” she asked. “If you want to keep you child home and do home school I support you, if you want your child virtual learning, that should be supported, even by those who disagree with us, really we are asking for a choice.”
“I can tell you there is a world of difference between housing an entire school population in a building and allowing a small, socially distanced cohort of children in a large common area of a school building in a supervised daycare setting,” Debbie Bailey said.
Bailey says this idea makes good use of school buildings since the district is going virtual for now.
“Finally to dispel one widely discussed myth, Chesterfield County schools nor county government will be profiting from any arrangement that the Board of Supervisors makes with the YMCA,” Bailey added.
She says the YMCA would use large spaces like auditoriums and cafeterias, not classrooms since some teachers may opt to teach virtually from their classrooms. She also said schools just can’t reopen for all students until COVID-19 numbers come down.
A spokesperson said the following schools will be used in Chesterfield:
- Cosby
- Clover Hill
- Midlothian
- Thomas Dale
- Meadowbrook
NBC12 has learned the YMCA will offer services for Henrico students as well.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.