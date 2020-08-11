Chesterfield Parents plan rally asking school board to offer a choice for in person learning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As Chesterfield County students prepare to begin the fall semester virtually, a group of parents is asking the board to consider giving families a choice between virtual and in person learning.
On July 20th, the Chesterfield County School Board approved a virtual start for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote was 4-1 in favor of the virtual start, and came hours after Superintendent Mervin Daugherty recommended the virtual learning.
Tuesday night, ahead of the school board meeting parents rallied asking the board to provide families with a choice.
Among the parents and students in the crowd was mom of four Erin, who says her family made a difficult choice for her husband to leave his job to ensure their children are properly supervised during a virtual learning day.
“To get the kids back in school, we could get back to a two income family, and get back to our normal lives, no matter what that normal looks like,” Erin explained.
She says holding the rally was in an effort to “bring attention that parents just want a choice.” Erin was among dozens of parents surprised by an announcement from the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors of the development of a program in partnership with the YMCA that would accept 1-2% of elementary students and allow them to have a space for virtual learning within specific Chesterfield County Schools.
“The YMCA will provide monitors within common areas in the schools, such as auditoriums and gymnasiums, where CDC guidelines for spatial distancing and other precautions can be maintained,” the BOS wrote on Facebook.
Erin calls the decision disheartening, and says the rally for parents choice was planned before the Board of Supervisors announcement.
“If the schools are safe enough for the YMCA to come in and have aids, to help kids with virtual learning, why can’t the teachers who want to come back and teach, teach,” she asked. “If you want to keep you child home and do home school I support you, if you want your child virtual learning, that should be supported, even by those who disagree with us, really we are asking for a choice.”
