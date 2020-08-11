CDC team is at federal immigration facility to address virus

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered immigration authorities to halt any transfers into a Virginia detention center that has seen the worst coronavirus outbreak at any such facility in the nation.
Government lawyers argued against the injunction at a hearing Tuesday.
They say they have no plans to transfer any immigrants into or out of the Farmville complex, where a detainee died last week and more than 80% of its 300 detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
But Judge Leonie Brinkema issued the injunction anyway, saying the outbreak is the result of a “bureaucratic circus.”
Inspectors from the Centers for Disease Control are on site conducting a review at the facility.
