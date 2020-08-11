AG Herring to speak on criminal justice reform panel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring will be participating in a criminal justice reform panel on Tuesday.
The discussion is titled, “Virginians Speak: Dialogue on Community and Law Enforcement Relations and Police Reform,” and is hosted by Virginia Conference United Methodist Church.
Herring will discuss his criminal justice reform and policing priorities for the upcoming legislative special session. You read all of his priorities, here.
Virginia Conference United Methodist Bishop Sharma D. Lewis, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur, Petersburg Chief of Police Kenneth Miller, and Newport News Sheriff Gabriel Morgan will also be on the panel.
The discussion will begin at 7 p.m. and can be watched, here.
