Worst of 2020 hurricane season likely still to come

The lull is due to the MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation). Without getting into too much detail, the MJO refers to the passage of areas of enhanced rainfall and storminess in the tropical Atlantic. When the MJO is not in favorable phase for storminess in the Atlantic, it means a period of relatively quiet tropical weather. However, this period of quiet weather is only expected to last 1 to 2 weeks, with a potentially significant increase in activity expected in late August and September.