Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K won’t be in-person, 4 official courses to be set up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K will no longer be held in-person this September due to COVID-19 guidelines. Instead, there will be four official 10K courses participants can choose to complete on their own.
The course can be completed Sept. 25-27 and a virtual option is also in place for participants to choose their own route.
The four official locations will be at Byrd Park in the City of Richmond, Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield County, and Dorey Park and Deep Run Park, both in Henrico County. Course locations and maps can be found, HERE.
“Each course will have a start and finish line, mile markers, and directional signage, and can be accessed from dawn to dusk September 25-September 27. Traffic calming measures will also be put in place, and though the courses won’t be completely closed to vehicle traffic, there will be signage and cones throughout to help slow traffic for walkers, joggers, and runners,” a release said.
Sports Backers, the event’s organizers, said it hopes to create a memorable experience.
“We will be encouraging participants to wear a Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k shirt, put on their 10k number bib, dress up in a costume, support other participants on social media and bring their energy like they have always done in the past,” said Meghan Keogh, race director for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger. “While we will be much more spread out in both space and time than in years past, we are confident that we can create a celebration of wellness that has made this race an inspirational force for active living in our region.”
