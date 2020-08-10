Service Dogs Virginia hosts first virtual training camp

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Service Dogs of Virginia hosted its first virtual open training camp on Saturday, August 8.
Trainers live-streamed a variety of training techniques to viewers at home who may want a service dog of their own. Representatives say the event helps trainers and clients determine what kind of service dog will fit their needs.
“Our theme today is how do we determine a career path, how do we decide what dog is going to do ultimately, as a service dog,” said Sally Day, director of development.
The event is part of a campaign to match a $40,000 grant from the Heiser Foundation. Day said Service Dogs of VA is planning to hosting a virtual “graduation day” for animals currently training in December.
