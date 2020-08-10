News to Know for Aug. 10: Evictions stop again; Admitted KKK leader in court; ‘Rebuild VA’ applications open; Temps, rain chances rising

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you lost touch with news over the weekend, here’s a quick look at the top headlines before you start your week.
We’re starting out the work week with seasonably hot weather & increasing chances for showers and storms later this week.
Today will be partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in the day.
A moratorium on all evictions across the state begins today through Sept. 7 after the Virginia Supreme Court granted Governor Northam’s request last week.
Evictions were first paused in March, but that moratorium expired earlier in the summer.
Governor Northam requested an extension in July, and he wants state lawmakers to pursue legislation related to evictions during the special session on Aug. 18. Read the full order here.
Happening today in Henrico, an admitted KKK leader is set to appear in court.
Police say Harry Rogers drove his truck into a crowd of protesters, back in June.
A judge denied the 36-year-old bond saying he“chose” to make his actions.
Rogers faces four counts of assault as a hate crime as well as attempted malicious wounding and hit-and-run charges.
And today, you can join the conversation. RPS is holding the first of two community meetings on the role of police in schools.
The meetings come after Superintendent Jason Kamras announced he would ask the school board to remove all school resource officers from schools.
Tou can join the meetings on Facebook live on the school district’s Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. The second meeting is at the same time on Aug. 24.
NBC12 will be holding digital dialogues to get you prepared to go back to learning all week.
We will speak one-on-one with area leaders starting with Richmond’s Superintendent Jason Kamras at 10:30 a.m. today - you can watch it live on our Facebook page, website and app.
We’ve reached a sobering milestone as the number of national COVID-19 cases has topped 5 million. And over the weekend, the commonwealth surpassed 100,000 cases since March.
Yesterday, the state department of health reported 897 new cases. Four more deaths were also reported; the death toll now stands at 2,326.
The percent positivity rate rose slightly again to 7.6 percent.
Today, applications open for a new fund to help small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic. Governor Northam announced the “Rebuild VA” fund late last month.
Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to about 7,000 applicants to cover eligible expenses. Check on eligibility and find out how to apply here.
President Donald Trump on Saturday bypassed the nation’s lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.
Some say his move is unconstitutional, but the White House defends it.
The city’s police chief says hundreds of people were gathered at a party Sunday morning when someone opened fire.
Six were critically wounded, including an off-duty police officer.
Detectives believe there were three gunmen with semi-automatic handguns; no arrests have been made.
The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.
The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.
The City of Staunton is recovering after major flash flooding on Saturday night.
Across the city, several businesses, homes and vehicles sustained damage. Some roads and sidewalks were closed temporarily. Crews continue to work to clean-up damage.
A GoFundMe campaign was created to help businesses in the city recover. The page that launched 24 hours ago has already raised more than $57,000.
Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers this week for Educator Appreciation Week.
On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts an extra special "straight-A" dozen on Tuesday, August 11.
Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you to everyone helping out during this difficult time - teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.
“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” –Guy Kawasaki
