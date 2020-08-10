Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia | Positivity rate rises slightly to 7.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 101,745 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - a 996 case increase since Monday.
The state total stands at 2,344 deaths with 8,458 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,378,458 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Twenty-one new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday; the total number is now 708. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,343 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,723 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,439 cases, 231 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 3,948 cases, 336 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
- Richmond: 3,229 cases, 309 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Hanover: 656 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 32 deaths
- Petersburg: 526 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 165 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
