Kickers welcome back fans, pick up first win of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- For the first time since the pandemic began, professional sports resumed with fans in the seats in Richmond.
The Richmond Kickers opened their home schedule on Saturday night against Forward Madison FC, with 1,000 people permitted in City Stadium. The team limited the number of fans that could be in each section, required face coverings and encouraged social distancing.
Once the match started, the Kickers treated those in attendance to a win. Emiliano Terzaghi's goal in the tenth minute held up, sending Richmond to a 1-0 win over Madison. it marks the Kickers' first victory of 2020 and Darren Sawatzky's first win as the team's head coach.
"They found a way to gut out a win," Sawatsky said of his team after the match. "A winning culture is built on things like that. We need to get better with the ball, we need to get better in our soccer, but we did enough to win tonight so it's a good start for us at home."
Akira Fitzgerard had another masterful night in goal. After an eight save effort against Tormenta FC that earned him USL League One Team of the Week honors, the goalkeeper posted his second straight shutout.
Richmond improves to 1-1-1 and is back in action at City Stadium next Saturday, hosting FC Tucson at 6:30 p.m.
