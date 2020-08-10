Goochland DMV Select moving to appointment only service

By Hannah Smith | August 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 5:30 PM

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Aug. 11, Goochland DMV Select is moving to appointment only operations.

There will be a limited number of appointments offered Monday-Friday from 8:30-11:15 a.m. and 12-4:15 p.m.

Goochland DMV Select offers:

  • Vehicle Titles
  • Vehicle Registrations & Renewals
  • Handicapped Parking Placards
  • Vehicle & Driver Transcripts
  • EZ-Pass Purchase
  • Trip Permits

There is a maximum of five transactions per appointment.

“A maximum of two weeks of appointment slots are available at any time. Each day, a new day of appointments is added to the end of the available two-week period,” a release said.

You can schedule an appointment online or by calling (804) 657-2018.

