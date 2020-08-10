Franklin County parents charged after child found dead in hot car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Franklin County parents face criminal charges after their 3-year-old child was found dead in a hot car Sunday.
20-year-old Dakota Heath Fowler and 21-year-old Brandi Michelle Banks are both charged with manslaughter.
The pair told Franklin County Deputies that they put their 3-year-old boy to bed around midnight Saturday. When they awoke Sunday around 3 p.m. they found the boy in their car.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to respond around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Emergency medical personnel tried to provide aid, but the child was already dead.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver says the child’s body was sent in for a forensics autopsy and that the case remains under investigation.
