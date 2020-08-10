Forecast: Temperatures & rain chances on the rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re starting out the work week with seasonably hot weather & increasing chances for showers and storms later this week.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms late in day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM showers and storms. Lows in the in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows lower 70s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.