Forecast: Temperatures & rain chances on the rise

Another slight chance for an evening pop-up shower or storm

By Sophia Armata | August 10, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re starting out the work week with seasonably hot weather & increasing chances for showers and storms later this week.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms late in day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM showers and storms. Lows in the in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows lower 70s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.