Fight at Chesterfield apartment leads to shooting, two arrests

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County say two men were arrested following a fight at an apartment that ended in a shooting.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Lamplighter Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 for reports of an assault.
When they arrived, officers found two men who had been injured; they were both taken to hospitals and are expected to be okay.
According to police, both men injured were at a party when one of them - Dean Rumph, 27 - was asked to leave. Investigators say he did leave initially but soon returned and hit another man - Timothy Drewry II, 29 - in the head with a handgun.
Police say Drewery then shot at Rumph, hitting him in the hand. And at some point during the ordeal, police say Rumph fired his gun into the air.
Rumph is now charged with malicious wounding, breaking and entering, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place.
Drewry is now charged with reckless handling of a firearm.
Anyone with more information on the incident should report it to police.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.