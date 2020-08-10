DMV reopens another 5 locations, including one in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has reopened an additional five locations across the state, including one in Henrico County.
There are currently 59 offices that have reopened for services by appointment only.
The reopened locations include:
- Bedford (1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 950, Bedford, VA 24523) | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
- Kilmarnock (110 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock, VA 22482) | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lorton (7714 Gunston Plaza, Lorton, VA 22079) | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
- Pulaski (1901 Bobwhite Boulevard, Pulaski, VA 24301) | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
- West Henrico (9237 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, VA 23229) | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
Another five locations across the state will reopen on Aug. 17.
For a complete list of open locations and to schedule an appointment, click here.
