Back to Learning: School superintendents discuss plans for fall 2020
As school systems get back to learning both virtually and in person in Central Virginia, five school superintendents will be answering questions about plans for students and teachers in the Fall. (Source: NBC 12)
By Jasmine Turner and NBC12 Newsroom | August 10, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 9:56 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As school systems get back to learning both virtually and in-person in Central Virginia, five school superintendents will be answering questions about plans for students and teachers in the fall.

Jasmine Turner will be speaking one on one with school superintendents in Richmond, Hanover, Chesterfield, Petersburg and Henrico. They will be answering your questions live.

Monday at 10: 30 a.m.

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras discusses #ReopenWithLove.

[ #ReopenWithLove: Fall 2020 Virtual Reopening Plan ]

Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill discusses ‘Return to Learn.'

[ HCPS: Return to Learn ]

Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Chesterfield Superintendent Mervin Daugherty discusses ‘Project Restart’

[ CCPS: Project Restart ]

Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Petersburg Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin discusses Fall 2020 plans for students.

Superintendent Presents More Details on Reopening at School Board Meeting The Petersburg City Public Schools Board...

Posted by Petersburg City Public Schools on Thursday, August 6, 2020

A date to speaking Henrico County Public Schools has not been confirmed, stay tuned for more details.

