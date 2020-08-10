Back to Learning: School superintendents discuss plans for fall 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As school systems get back to learning both virtually and in-person in Central Virginia, five school superintendents will be answering questions about plans for students and teachers in the fall.
Jasmine Turner will be speaking one on one with school superintendents in Richmond, Hanover, Chesterfield, Petersburg and Henrico. They will be answering your questions live.
Join us on Facebook, our website and the NBC12 News App for the following discussions:
Monday at 10: 30 a.m.
Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras discusses #ReopenWithLove.
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill discusses ‘Return to Learn.'
Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Chesterfield Superintendent Mervin Daugherty discusses ‘Project Restart’
Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Petersburg Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin discusses Fall 2020 plans for students.
A date to speaking Henrico County Public Schools has not been confirmed, stay tuned for more details.
