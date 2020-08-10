Admitted KKK leader accused of driving through crowd of protesters to appear in court

Harry H. Rogers (Source: Henrico Jail)
By Kate Albright | August 10, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 5:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An admitted KKK leader who’s accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in Henrico in June is set to appear in court.

Henrico Police say on June 7, Harry Rogers, 36, a Hanover County resident, drove his blue pickup truck into a crowd, injuring a cyclist. Initially, he was facing charges in connection with one protester, but after new video came to light, more charges were added.

[ Va. prosecutor: Man who drove through group of protesters is leader of KKK ]

Hate crimes were specifically added after a lead investigator in the case says KKK paraphernalia was found inside Rogers’ residence and in his car, including his robe and his Klan bible.

Rogers was denied bond by a judge on June 25 who said he “chose” to make his actions.

