Over 650 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours | Virginia’s positivity rate at 7.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 100,749 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - a 663 case increase since Sunday.
The state total stands at 2,327 deaths with 8,391 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,368,395 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak waw reported on Monday; the total number is now 687. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,151 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,666 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,370 cases, 229 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 3,904 cases, 336 hospitalizations, 185 deaths
- Richmond: 3,190 cases, 304 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Hanover: 653 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 32 deaths
- Petersburg: 515 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 164 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
