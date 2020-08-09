Louisa approves plan to have more outdoor seating on Main Street sidewalk

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa Town Council approved a plan to allow more outside seating for restaurants on Main Street.
This idea was proposed to help struggling restaurants accommodate more guests. With restrictions due to the Coronavirus, restaurants have been struggling to make ends meet. Debbie Wollett, the owner of Floozies Pie Shop and Cafe says this will help customers feel more safe.
“It’s really going to help us because we have a lot of customers who really don’t want to sit inside now and eat,” Wollett said. “They prefer to sit outside and eat and we’re trying to accommodate them, they’re regulars and we don’t want to lose the business.”
This additional seating is contingent on the Virginia Department of Transportation approving the plan.
