Forecast: Mainly dry next couple of days, then storm chances return

Today could be the best day of the next seven days! Enjoy it!

By Sophia Armata | August 9, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 5:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be a great day to spend some time outdoors as we try and dry out before the next big rain chance.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s to near 90 (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms late in day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM showers and storms. Lows in the in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance 60%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows lower 70s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered shower and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

