FIRST ALERT: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported in Sparta, NC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At 8:07 AM a Magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred just along the VA/NC border in Sparta, NC. This quake is the largest that NC has felt since an M 5.2 quake in 1916.
The shakes showed up clearly on this seismograph from Taylorsville, NC:
As of now, no structural damage has been reported; however, the tremors were felt across North Carolina and Virginia. If you felt the quake, please report it to https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/ ASAP.
