FIRST ALERT: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported in Sparta, NC

The shakes were felt in parts of Central VA

By Sophia Armata | August 9, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 8:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At 8:07 AM a Magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred just along the VA/NC border in Sparta, NC. This quake is the largest that NC has felt since an M 5.2 quake in 1916.

The earthquake occurred just 3km SE of Sparta, NC (Source: USGS)

The shakes showed up clearly on this seismograph from Taylorsville, NC:

The quake shows up clearly and occurred just after 8 AM. (Source: TVNC2)

As of now, no structural damage has been reported; however, the tremors were felt across North Carolina and Virginia. If you felt the quake, please report it to https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/ ASAP.

Shakes were felts across North Carolina and portions of Southern & Central Virginia (Source: USGS)

