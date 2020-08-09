Chesterfield Police identify woman killed in crash on Genito Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Genito Road Saturday.
According to a release, the crash happened on Genito Road in the area of Brandermill Parkway around 12:54 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said Kristin Lynn Shelek, 47, of Mosely was driving a 2019 Nissan Kick west on Genito Road when she ran off the road before re-entering the road and crossing into oncoming traffic striking a 2014 Subaru Forester head on.
Shelek was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still continuing their investigation into this crash.
