Chesterfield Police identify woman killed in crash on Genito Road

August 9, 2020

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Genito Road Saturday.

According to a release, the crash happened on Genito Road in the area of Brandermill Parkway around 12:54 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Kristin Lynn Shelek, 47, of Mosely was driving a 2019 Nissan Kick west on Genito Road when she ran off the road before re-entering the road and crossing into oncoming traffic striking a 2014 Subaru Forester head on.

Shelek was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still continuing their investigation into this crash.

