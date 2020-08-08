Virtual career fair being held to connect job seekers with employers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a job, then mark your calendars for the Virtual Career & Resource Fair on Aug. 12.
Chesterfield-Colonial Heights and Virginia Career Works-Capital Region have partnered together to host the fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This will give job seekers the chance to connect with employers about their job opportunities and community resources about their services and programs.
There are at least 40 vendors registered, including UPS, GRTC and VDOT.
The event is free and open to the public.
Registration is required and can be done, HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.